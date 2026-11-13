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Celebrities
Sarah Millican’s message for NHS staff after emergency surgery
By Tom Murray,7 days ago
- Comedian Sarah Millican has praised NHS staff at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester after undergoing emergency surgery to remove her appendix.
- The 51-year-old shared a photo on social media showing her husband, comedian Gary Delaney, taking her home following the procedure.
- Millican lauded the medical team in A&E and on ward A6 for being kind and helpful, expressing gratitude for their expert care despite being in a fog of morphine and codeine.
- In her post, the performer thanked specific hospital staff by name and acknowledged the essential support provided by her husband, sister, and best friend.
- The health update highlights Millican's ongoing openness about her personal life and well-being, having previously spoken about using long-term counselling to support her mental health.
IN FULL
Sarah Millican undergoes emergency operation after being taken to A&E