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Safety
British Airways plane tail strikes runway as aircraft lands at Heathrow
By Holly Patrick,7 days ago
A British Airways plane suffered a tail strike as it attempted to land at Heathrow Airport on Thursday (12 November).
Footage captured by a Big Jet TV webcam showed flight BA431 approaching the runway.
Its tail struck the ground before it flew back into the air.
Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 showed the aircraft conducting a go-around and landing successfully on its second approach.
A British Airways spokespersontold The Independent: “The aircraft landed safely and we're assisting the AAIB with its investigation and are legally unable to comment further at this stage.”