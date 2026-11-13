Independent Media Insiders gives readers the chance to share their views on The Independent, help shape our coverage and earn rewards for participating in research. AFP/Getty

Readers of The Independent are being invited to join a new community that will give them a greater say in how our journalism and wider offering develop.

Independent Media Insiders is a research community where readers can share their views on what matters to them, what we're doing well and where we could improve.

Members may be asked for their thoughts on everything from news and sport to travel, shopping and other areas covered by The Independent, helping us better understand what readers want from us.

For those interested in solar panels, renewable energy and greener homes, becoming an Independent Media Insider also offers the opportunity to take part in our extensive solar and green energy survey. Your answers will help inform our research and guide our future coverage of the home energy issues that matter most to homeowners.

Taking part is completely flexible, so members can choose which activities they want to complete and when.

Insiders will also earn points for taking part in research. A quick poll could earn 25 points, equivalent to 25p, while longer surveys can earn up to 300 points, or £3. Once members reach £5, they can cash their points out for a gift card.

There may also be surprise rewards and other exclusive opportunities available to members.

Places in the community are limited and membership is currently open to people living in the UK and US.

Readers interested in joining can complete a short three-to-five-minute survey to see if they qualify.

Take the survey and apply to become an Independent Media Insider