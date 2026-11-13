Chantelle Cameron (right) during her August win over Mikaela Mayer Getty

Chantelle Cameron and Mikaela Mayer will square off again on Christmas Eve, boxing on the undercard of Jake Paul’s fight with Cedric Doumbe.

Before Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, headlines against the former kickboxing champion in Dubai, Mayer will bid to reclaim the world titles she lost to Cameron in August.

Cameron won a unanimous decision against the American to take the WBC and WBA super-welterweight belts, retaining the WBO title in the process.

A quarrel ensued in the ring, with Mayer saying she felt hard done by the scorecards (97-93, 97-93, 96-94), and the 36-year-old will get a shot at revenge on 24 December.

To regain her belts, she will have to do what only Katie Taylor has done: beat Cameron.

In the fallout of Mayer’s first fight with the Briton, 35, the American admitted to Sky Sports: “In the heat of the moment after the fight, I felt I had won, but I knew it was close, and I was prepared to go to the mic and give her her props and say, ‘I’m looking forward to the rematch.’

"I'm not going to lie, I heard her on the mic talking trash, and it triggered me. It brought something out of me, and I feel like I acted in a way that I shouldn’t have.

All three judges awarded Cameron the win in Birmingham, UK (Getty)

“I have not watched the fight back, but I am open to the idea that it was too close. I told myself I would not let the fight get close, and I didn’t do that. I let it get too close, and so I can’t be upset at the decision.

“It wasn’t my night, and I have to give her the props for the win. She’s a great fighter, and I’m just excited to go fix my mistakes and do better.”

Both fighters are multi-weight world champions. Cameron previously held gold at lightweight before reigning as undisputed super-lightweight champion, while Mayer has carried belts at super-featherweight, super-lightweight and super-welterweight.

Also confirmed for the Paul vs Doumbe undercard is a six-round heavyweight tilt between former UFC stars Alistair Overeem and Jimi Manuwa.