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Suspected Hamas member found guilty of violent knife attack in Birmingham
By Matthew Cooper,7 days ago
- Mohammed Alfatih, a 40-year-old British citizen born in Germany with alleged links to Hamas, has been convicted at Birmingham Crown Court of wounding a bailiff and two counts of unlawful possession of a knife.
- The court heard that Alfatih smashed a bailiff's van window with a half-brick and lashed out with kitchen knives outside his Birmingham home during a dispute over unpaid parking fines, leaving the victim with a deep head wound.
- Jurors were not informed that Alfatih was under surveillance by a counter-terrorism unit and had been released on terror bail ten days before the attack, nor were they told of his alleged connections to Hamas.
- German authorities are seeking Alfatih's extradition over an alleged plot to target Jewish or Israeli communities around the second anniversary of the 7 October attacks, alleging he previously served as a bodyguard to a senior Hamas leader.
- Alfatih, whose defence argued he acted in self-defence due to heightened fear caused by post-traumatic stress disorder from past torture and loss in Gaza, remains in custody and is due to be sentenced on 11 January.
IN FULL
Hamas terror suspect guilty of wounding bailiff in violent knife attack over wife’s unpaid parking fines
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