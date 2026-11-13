A lucky BOYLE Casino customer from Sheffield has won a £324,000 jackpot after paying just 30p to opt in to ThrillPots, a side-bet progressive jackpot feature that provides surprise wins.

The win was announced by BOYLES, one of the best online casinos in the UK, on 12 November, though the winning customer has not been named.

ThrillPots runs alongside BOYLE Casino’s games as an optional extra progressive jackpot, where users can opt in make a small contribution. Each contribution builds prize pools, giving users a chance at additional jackpots and prizes.

BOYLE Casino added the feature a year ago, and this win is one of the largest yet, with the independent casino brand calling it “a fantastic result”.

“At BOYLE Casino, we’re always looking for new ways to enhance the experience we offer our customers, which is why we integrated ThrillTech’s jackpot technology into our casino platform,” said Steve Payne, Gaming Director at BOYLEs.

“It’s fantastic to see one of our players enjoy such an incredible result. Turning a 30p opt-in into a £324,000 payout highlights the added excitement these features can bring, and we’re delighted to celebrate this moment with the winner.”

Faye Williams, Head of Business Development at ThrillTech, said: “Jackpots of this magnitude are precisely why we created ThrillPots. Seeing a player land a £324,000 prize from a 30p opt-in is an incredible example of the life-changing potential of player-funded jackpots.

“Moments like this capture the excitement at the heart of the product, and we’re delighted to see one BOYLE Casino customer walk away with such a remarkable prize.”