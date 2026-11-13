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GTA 6: What’s included in the Ultimate Edition – and how much is it?
By Neve Dawson,7 days ago
- Rockstar Games is set to release the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 on 19 November.
- Physical boxed copies were shipped on 12 November, containing download codes instead of discs to enable pre-loading.
- The game is available in a Standard Edition for £69.99 and a digital-only Ultimate Edition for £89.99, with both offering pre-order bonuses such as the Vintage Vice City pack and a free month of GTA+.
- According to Rockstar Games, however, the Ultimate Edition of GTA 6 offers “an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action around every corner.”
- It adds: “Ultimate Edition bonuses are threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia’s story, with new items uncovered behind each chapter.”
IN FULL
GTA 6 launch live updates: Pre-orders go live and UK price revealed