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Rockstar Games is set to release the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 on 19 November.

Physical boxed copies were shipped on 12 November , containing download codes instead of discs to enable pre-loading.

, containing download codes instead of discs to enable pre-loading. The game is available in a Standard Edition for £69.99 and a digital-only Ultimate Edition for £89.99, with both offering pre-order bonuses such as the Vintage Vice City pack and a free month of GTA+.

According to Rockstar Games, however, the Ultimate Edition of GTA 6 offers “an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action around every corner.”

It adds: “Ultimate Edition bonuses are threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia’s story, with new items uncovered behind each chapter.”

IN FULL

GTA 6 launch live updates: Pre-orders go live and UK price revealed