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Singapore barred Alice Huang from re-entering the country after finding insufficient evidence to charge the alleged Chinese spy at the centre of the scandal that has forced the ouster of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.

Ms Huang, former CEO of Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed, was being investigated over suspected diversion of advanced computing servers to China despite US export restrictions.

The investigation began in early 2025 and was separate to the espionage scandal.

Singapore’s home ministry said Ms Huang had provided police with "information which ​she knew to be inaccurate" ⁠during the investigation and downplayed her role in Megaspeed, a key buyer of Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia.

But there was insufficient evidence to establish that she had committed any offence.

(TVBS)

“Singapore doesn’t condone companies using their association with Singapore to circumvent or violate other countries’ export controls through fraud or dishonest practices,” the ministry said.

Ms Huang, also known as Huang Le, was a resident of Hong Kong and did not live in Singapore.

She left Singapore in February after authorities returned her passport, which had been impounded as part of the investigation, and barred her from re-entering the country, according to the home ministry.

She is now living in China, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

US attorney general Todd Blanche said on Thursday the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion about whether Ms Huang was a Chinese spy.

Anonymous US intelligence officials reportedly suspected Ms Huang of acting on behalf of Chinese spy agencies, an allegation Beijing denied.

Singapore’s home ministry also disclosed that the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security had conducted a shipment verification check at Megaspeed in June last year, when Ms Huang was the company's chief executive.

The ministry said it was the first time Singaporean authorities became aware of Washington’s interest in Megaspeed and Ms Huang. Police questioned her and seized her passport the same day.

Ms Huang was then investigated over possible offences, including the purchase of servers that were shipped through Singapore to Malaysia without entering the Singaporean market.

The ministry said investigations into Megaspeed and at least six individuals remained ongoing.

It stressed that the country would “not allow companies or individuals to misuse Singapore's business environment to engage in fraud or dishonest practices” and would cooperate with foreign authorities where appropriate.

Megaspeed said on Thursday it took its obligations under US export control laws "extremely seriously" and had cooperated with American inspections.

The developments come amid scrutiny of Ms Huang's reported romantic relationship with a former Nvidia executive and allegations that she was working for Chinese intelligence.