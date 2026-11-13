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OPINION
Nicola Coughlan delivers blunt verdict on actors appearing in Harry Potter TV series
By Annabel Nugent,7 days ago
- Nicola Coughlan has stated she will not watch the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series due to J.K. Rowling’s views on transgender rights.
- The 39-year-old actor doubled down on her long-standing criticism of the author during a recent interview with The Observer.
- “Look, I know people that are involved in those shows, and they’re nice people and whatever, but it’s not for me,” said the actor.
- Coughlan previously condemned Rowling's social media posts celebrating a Supreme Court ruling regarding transgender women under the Equality Act.
- Cast members of the new television adaptation, including John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu, have faced scrutiny over Rowling's involvement in the project.
- Rowling stands to profit as an executive producer on the reboot, having previously funded organisations campaigning for sex-based rights.
IN FULL
Nicola Coughlan rules out watching new Harry Potter series: ‘It’s not for me’