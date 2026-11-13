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Nicola Coughlan has stated she will not watch the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series due to J.K. Rowling’s views on transgender rights.

The 39-year-old actor doubled down on her long-standing criticism of the author during a recent interview with The Observer.

“Look, I know people that are involved in those shows, and they’re nice people and whatever, but it’s not for me,” said the actor.

Coughlan previously condemned Rowling's social media posts celebrating a Supreme Court ruling regarding transgender women under the Equality Act.

Cast members of the new television adaptation, including John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu, have faced scrutiny over Rowling's involvement in the project.

Rowling stands to profit as an executive producer on the reboot, having previously funded organisations campaigning for sex-based rights.

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Nicola Coughlan rules out watching new Harry Potter series: ‘It’s not for me’