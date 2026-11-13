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Technology
Microsoft’s latest update on mass outage amid ‘encouraging recovery progress’
By Andrew Griffin,4 days ago
- Microsoft said it is “seeing encouraging recovery progress” in its latest statement on a mass outage that has crippled workplaces across the globe.
- The outage affecting Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft services began on Thursday afternoon and has still not been fully resolved more than 19 hours later.
- “We’re seeing encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure. Some users may still experience intermittent issues as recovery actions continue,” the company wrote in a post at 7:09 a.m. ET.
- “We’re focused on recovery for the remaining affected environments while prioritizing email queue and backlog reduction. The extended 48-hour email timeout window remains in place to help protect delayed messages as delivery catches up.”
- Data from internet analysis company Kentik shows that traffic is coming back but is still not back to normal.
IN FULL
Microsoft outage latest: Outlook and Teams down as company struggles to fix huge global outage