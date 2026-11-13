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Microsoft said it is “seeing encouraging recovery progress” in its latest statement on a mass outage that has crippled workplaces across the globe.

The outage affecting Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft services began on Thursday afternoon and has still not been fully resolved more than 19 hours later.

“We’re seeing encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure. Some users may still experience intermittent issues as recovery actions continue,” the company wrote in a post at 7:09 a.m. ET.

“We’re focused on recovery for the remaining affected environments while prioritizing email queue and backlog reduction. The extended 48-hour email timeout window remains in place to help protect delayed messages as delivery catches up.”

Data from internet analysis company Kentik shows that traffic is coming back but is still not back to normal.

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Microsoft outage latest: Outlook and Teams down as company struggles to fix huge global outage