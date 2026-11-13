Michael Carrick praised the Man Utd supporters in first message since being sacked as head coach PA Wire

Michael Carrick sent a message of thanks and praise to Manchester United supporters following the end of his tenure as head coach.

Carrick was sacked on Thursday and United confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino would replace him in the dugout as the new man in charge.

The former United midfielder won 12 of his first 17 matches - when he was just an interim - before results took a steep downturn since the start of the new season and leave the club sitting inside the Premier League relegation zone after 10 games.

Carrick’s United have endured a tough spell after winning just once in the league with supporters voicing their displeasure are the owners and the players but always chanting Carrick’s name in support of the former manager.

Carrick’s statement was written in the form of a letter to the fans whom he described as a ‘rare breed’ and he explained how ‘grateful’ and privileged he felt to lead ‘the football club that I love’.

He wrote: “Dear United fans, I’ve had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love. There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I’m incredibly grateful.

“With that comes huge responsibility, and to be at Manchester United you need to understand exactly what that means.

“It’s different to anywhere else.

“Ultimately, you need to push to be the best, but there is a culture, there are values and there are behaviours that younhave to live by and respect, which have been built over a long period of time.

“It’s a football club that is unique, with substance and history that cannot be ignored. That is what inspired me every single day. I want to say s big thank you to the supporters. I must say, you are a special, rare breed.

“We’ve had some great times this year and moments we’ll all remember. The best thing about being in my position was seeing so many of you lose yourselves in the emotion of those moments, leaving the stadium desperate to come back again next time,

“I just wanted to you something back. That love never dies.”

The Manchester United fans continued their support of Michael Carrick in spite of the poor run of form (PA)

Carrick also addressed the poor run of results which ultimately confirmed his fate but thanked his staff for the work they did in trying to drive the team forwards.

“I know we’ve not had the results lately, but you’ve shown me nothing but love and support in times when the easiest thing, and what most end up doing, would be to turn the other way,” he added.

“That means more than a win or two. That’s what makes you who you are. That’s why I fell in love with this club all those years ago.

“A special thank you to my coaching staff. You gave me everything you had, every single day, and I couldn’t have asked for any more. I’m incredibly grateful for your loyalty, hard work and support throughout.

Michael Carrick embraces player Bruno Fernandes (right) after the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“To all the staff behind the scenes, thank you for everything you do for this football club. So much of your work goes unseen, but it never goes unappreciated.

“And to the players, thank you for your efforts and the moments we’ve shared. I wish you all the very best for what’s ahead.

“I want nothing but success for Manchester United. This club has been such a big part of my kife and that will never changes. I’ll always be proud to have played my part and I’ll always want the very best for it.

“I’ll be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on.”