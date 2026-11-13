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Rockstar Games is set to release the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6on 19 November , with physical boxed copies having been shipped on 12 November containing download codes instead of discs to enable pre-loading.

, with physical boxed copies having been shipped on 12 November containing download codes instead of discs to enable pre-loading. The game is available in a Standard Edition for £69.99 and a digital-only Ultimate Edition for £89.99, both offering pre-order bonuses such as the Vintage Vice City pack and a free month of GTA+.

Rockstar has also announced two vinyl music releases, featuring a 34-track official soundtrack releasing on 20 November and an original 30-track score by French electronic duo Justice shipping on 11 December .

and an original 30-track score by French electronic duo Justice shipping on . At launch, the title will focus entirely on a single-player story following protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos in Vice City, with reports suggesting multiplayer functionality will not arrive until 2027.

New gameplay mechanics include seamless character switching, Dead Eye-style focus targeting, intelligent police AI, dynamic physical core maintenance, and various side activities.

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Where to pre-order GTA 6 as Rockstar announces soundtrack on vinyl