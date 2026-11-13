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Politics
RFK Jr faces more scrutiny over Samoa trip as senators launch probe
By Brittney Donovan,5 days ago
- Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Angela Alsobrooks have launched an inquiry into whether Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lied to Congress regarding the purpose of a 2019 trip to Samoa.
- The investigation comes after August news reports that contradicted Kennedy's confirmation process claims that his visit before a lethal measles outbreak was unrelated to vaccines.
- Senators requested extensive documentation from Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine organization previously chaired by Kennedy, setting a compliance deadline of Dec. 4.
- Evidence indicates that a pre-trip letter sent on group letterhead to the Samoan prime minister referenced vaccines or vaccination eight times, directly refuting Kennedy's statements to lawmakers.
- The Department of Health and Human Services previously denied the allegations, maintaining that the trip was unrelated to vaccines and labeling claims that Kennedy lied to Congress as false and defamatory.
IN FULL
RFK Jr faces Senate probe over ‘lies’ to Congress about Samoa trip
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