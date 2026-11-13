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Nicola Coughlan has said she would “never” star in the new Harry Potter series due to JK Rowling’s views on transgender rights.

The Irish actor, 39, doubled down on her long-standing criticism of the bestselling author during a recent interview with The Observer.

Recalling how she had loved reading Rowling’s wizarding books when she was growing up in Galway, the Derry Girls star said she will not be tuning in to watch the forthcoming HBO adaptation.

“I will not be watching the new Harry Potter show and I would never be in it,” she said. “Look, I know people that are involved in those shows, and they’re nice people and whatever, but it’s not for me.”

Her comments come amid sustained criticism of actors involved in the project – including Paapa Essiedu, John Lithgow, Bel Powley, and Kit Harington – from fans who have questioned their position on trans rights given Rowling’s controversial stance on gender identity, deemed by many as transphobic, a label that she has rejected.

Coughlan was among the several celebrities to criticise Rowling’s celebration of last year’s Supreme Court ruling that transgender women are not legally women under the Equality Act. “I love it when a plan comes together #SupremeCourt #WomensRights,” the author wrote alongside a photo of herself on a yacht, smoking a cigar and holding a cocktail.

Shortly afterwards, Coughlan shared an article titled “This Is A New Low for JK Rowling” on social media, along with the caption: “Keep your new Harry Potter lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a ten foot pole.”

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal also called the author a “heinous loser”.

Nicola Coughlan (AFP/Getty)

In response, Rowling claimed never to have heard of either actor, writing on X: “I can’t be bothered to Google. Who are they?”

“Me, I could believe,” Coughlan told The Observer of the interaction. “But Pedro Pascal? You know who Pedro Pascal is, girl. Like, please.”

Over the years, Rowling has been vocal about her views, going so far as to say that she would rather go to jail than refer to a trans person by their preferred pronouns.

Actors in the new HBO reboot of her books have come under fire for working with the controversial author, with Lithgow – who will be playing Dumbledore – calling her views “ironic and inexplicable”.

“I find it ironic and somewhat inexplicable that Rowling has expressed such views,” he said in February. “I’ve read about them, and I’ve never met her. She’s not really involved in this production at all. The people who are re-adapting Harry Potter and turning it into an eight-year-long TV series are remarkable. … These are people I really want to work with.”

Nicola Coughlan has criticised JK Rowling over her stance on transgender rights (Getty)

Essiedu – who will play Severus Snape – refused to discuss Rowling in a recent interview, while re-stating his support for trans the community.

Essiedu, who has publicly voiced his support of trans rights several times, said “I’m really keen not to make a kind of ‘them and us’ dynamic here. I’m not really here to speak about Jo’s politics or to be a mouthpiece for her. I can only be really, really clear about what I believe and be consistent with that.”

Critics have pointed out that Rowling, as a producer and the creator of the source material, will financially profit from the forthcoming series – and has previously used her money to fund causes pushing for changes in legislation that LGBTQ+ groups say restrict trans rights.

She has, for example, been a vocal and financial supporter of For Women Scotland, having previously donated £70,000 to the campaign group, which advocates for women’s sex-based rights and single-sex spaces.