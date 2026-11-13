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Coronation Street actor Tracy Shaw has issued an emotional update with fans as she continues her treatment for breast cancer.

The actor, who played Maxine Peacock in the ITV soap, revealed a routine cardiology appointment has flagged she has a heart murmur and that she may have to postpone her cancer treatment as a result.

The 53-year-old said she will find out more at her next appointment on Christmas Eve.

Shaw told her followers that the news had made her cry, telling fans “it’s not the news I wanted”.

Trying to remain upbeat, she also thanked NHS staff and added: “There is always a plan”.