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Safety
Teenager dies after influencer ‘lets lion out of cage to film content’
By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,7 days ago
- A 19-year-old worker named Taha was mauled to death by a lion during the filming of a TikTok video at a private breeding farm in Lahore, Pakistan.
- Social media influencer Noman Hassan reportedly removed the lion from its cage to create content when the animal suddenly attacked the teenager.
- Hassan transported Taha to a local private hospital, but the teenager subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
- Police arrested Hassan and farm owner Fayyaz, sealing the facility after the pair allegedly attempted to cover up the death as a dog attack.
- Pakistani authorities are investigating whether the breeding farm possessed a valid permit and followed mandatory safety protocols.
IN FULL
Pakistani teenager mauled to death by lion while filming TikTok video
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