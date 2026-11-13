Eleanor Donaldson, pictured at a previous hearing, will be placed on the sex offenders’ register (Liam McBurney/PA) PA Wire

Eleanor Donaldson, the wife of disgraced former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, has been placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years and given a three-year supervision and treatment order (STO) by a judge at Newry Crown Court.

She was found to have aided and abetted her husband’s offending following a trial of the facts at Newry Crown Court earlier this year.

At a hearing on Friday, Judge Paul Ramsey explained the court order to her when she appeared briefly on a remote link.

Jeffrey Donaldson was sentenced to 15 years for sex crimes (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Former MP Jeffrey Donaldson, 63, was convicted in June of 18 sex offences, including one count of rape, relating to the abuse of two women when they were children.

The offences were committed between 1985 and 2008.

He has been sentenced to 15 years and will serve half of that in jail.

Eleanor Donaldson, 60, from Dublinhill Road, Dromore, Co Down, faced a trial of the facts at the same time, after she was found unfit to participate in a conventional trial on mental health grounds.

The jury found she had done the acts in relation to a number of charges of aiding and abetting Jeffrey Donaldson’s crimes, but she could not be found guilty or sent to prison.

She did not attend the court proceedings throughout the trial but was represented by a legal team.

Both of the victims in the case were in court on Friday for Eleanor Donaldson’s hearing.

The court heard from two medical experts on recommendations for disposal.

Prosecuting barrister Rosemary Walsh KC then briefly set out the facts of the case and the impact on victims.

Eleanor Donaldson faced a trial of facts where a jury found she had done the acts in relation to a number of charges of aiding and abetting Jeffrey Donaldson’s crimes (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Archive)

She said “pain permeated” throughout the statements from both of the victims.

Defence barrister Ian Turkington KC said the medical evidence regarding his client “was clear”.

Judge Ramsey told the court that the medical evidence regarding Eleanor Donaldson was “unchallenged”.

He said he had received evidence from medical experts, a social worker and probation on the appropriate disposal.

The judge said it was an “inevitable conclusion” that he impose an STO.

He said the order would last for three years.

He then said he would explain the order to Eleanor Donaldson directly.

She appeared on the link with her solicitor and kept her eyes closed and her head bowed as the judge addressed her.

He told her she would be under the supervision of a social worker from the Craigavon Community Mental Health Team for three years.

He told her this would include her attending appointments, undergoing treatment and allowing the social worker to visit her at home

The hearing took place at Newry Crown Court (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

He told her she would be subject to the notification provisions of the sex offenders’ register for five years.

When asked if she understood, she nodded her head and said “yes”.

Eleanor Donaldson is appealing the jury verdicts.

Jeffrey Donaldson is also appealing his convictions.

Following Eleanor Donaldson’s case, it was announced that a senior judge will review the current law around trial of facts in Northern Ireland.

Sir John Gillen will look at the law and procedures on unfitness to plead and trial of facts.