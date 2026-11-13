Sarah Millican reveals trip to A&E thesarahmillican/Instagram

Comedian Sarah Millican has praised the NHS staff who cared for her after she needed emergency surgery to remove her appendix.

The 51-year-old shared a photo of her husband, Gary Delaney, taking her home from hospital as she revealed she had been under a “fog of morphine and codeine” following the procedure.

Millican wrote: “An appreciation post for the absolute geniuses and angels who’ve just looked after me in A&E and on ward A6 @manchestershospitals at Wythenshawe hospital.

“From working out what was wrong to whipping out a particularly gnarly appendix (so retro!) to looking after me so expertly.

“Every single person I came into contact with was kind and smiling and helpful. No notes.

“A few names I’ve remembered in the fog of morphine and codeine (but everyone was amazing).”

Sarah Millican has revealed she had her appendix removed after rushing to A&E (PA)

She went on to name several members of staff at the hospital.

Millican added: “You’re all glorious and I’m so grateful. I’ve never been so congratulated on doing a poo in my life.

“First photo is @garydelaneycomedian taking me home. It looks like we’re escaping. We had permission. I promise. I love this photo.

“Second photo is of the Meet our team wall display of every single angel.

“Massive hugs also to my husband, sister and best friend who I could not do without.”

Millican and Delaney married in 2013 after dating for seven years.

Her first marriage, to Andrew Millican, lasted from 1997 to 2004.

Millican has previously spoken about the importance of looking after her mental health and she has regular counselling sessions.

She revealed: “I’ve had a counsellor for a long time and will always, because I find them sort of helpful, and I’m really interested in how my brain works.

“After my divorce I had a bunch of sessions and I never had the last appointment, as I always wanted to leave it open. But I’m sure that last one would’ve been when she said, ‘I think you're all right now’.”

She first sought help to process her feelings after getting divorced.

She continued: “It’s been a few years now. When I got divorced I knew I needed someone to talk things out with, I didn't really want to. I wanted to work through stuff so that if I ever again was in a position to meet somebody new, I wanted to be ready and I would be in a good mental place.

“Sometimes all I do is moan at her. And sometimes I go, ‘I’m all right, I feel like a fraud, I’m all right’. It’s just to keep on top of it so things don't come to a head.”