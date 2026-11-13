Littler and Bunting (right) have bought a racehorse together Getty

Rivals are breathing a "deep sigh of relief" at Luke Littler’s recent form, according to Stephen Bunting.

Littler seemed virtually invincible across the first half of 2026 after winning the opening five major tournaments, leaving him aiming to become the first player to achieve a clean sweep in a calendar year.

However, that ambition unravelled when he suffered a quarter-final exit at the World Series of Darts Finals, followed by a first-round departure at the Grand Prix and another last-eight defeat in the European Championship.

The back-to-back world champion is hoping to return to winning ways at the Grand Slam of Darts starting on Saturday, though Bunting believes the rest of the tour have relished recent weeks.

"There’s probably a deep sigh of relief when he goes out of a tournament, I’m not going to lie," Bunting, who serves as an ambassador for Panini, told the Press Association.

"I like him. He’s a fantastic lad. I’ve grown to know him over the last probably 10 years and he’s a good friend of mine.

"I wish him all the best in his career until he plays me.

"We have great rivalry, not just me and Luke, but me and most of the other players, to be honest.

Bunting and Littler also own a racehorse together (Getty)

"I think just the way the standard keeps improving, it keeps pushing us to another other levels, other boundaries, if we keep improving."

Bunting’s solitary major tournament victory at the 2024 World Masters came in the absence of Littler, who had emerged onto the scene too late to secure qualification for the event.

Although securing major silverware is now more difficult than ever, the Liverpudlian is convinced he is playing well enough to expand his tally, beginning at the upcoming Grand Slam.

"I feel like the confidence is there," he added. "I feel like I’m in a good place. I feel like I’m playing some of the best darts I have ever done.

"So with that, obviously the confidence comes. That imprint in my brain that I’m good enough to win titles again.

"And I think it’s important that you feel that way, especially coming into the back end of the year.

"Three really big tournaments coming up, obviously all leading towards the World Championships, but the two before (Grand Slam and Players Championships) are exceptionally important because that gives you that confidence to go on for the Worlds."