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Andy Burnham has dismissed claims by Lord David Cameron that the UK's economic struggles over the past decade are unrelated to Brexit, arguing that Treasury analysis and available evidence prove otherwise.

Lord Cameron warned that re-opening talks to significantly alter the UK's relationship with the European Union would be a very long and painful process.

Mr Burnham suggested that Lord Cameron's intervention was motivated more by maintaining Conservative Party unity than by fighting for British national interests.

Clarifying that current discussions are not about rejoining the EU, Mr Burnham expressed confidence that a win-win deal on agri-food, emissions trading, and youth mobility could boost economic growth.

Mr Burnham argued that achieving a closer working arrangement with the EU would better align with what voters originally intended during the 2016 referendum compared to the hard Brexit finalised in 2019.

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Andy Burnham hits back at David Cameron over criticism of his EU plans