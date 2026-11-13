Jaguar Land Rover has revealed stronger sales and a return to profit (JLR/PA) Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has revealed stronger sales and a return to profit since last year’s cyber attack but said restructuring costs were weighing on its earnings.

The luxury British carmaker reported revenues of £5.9 billion for the three months to the end of September.

This was a fifth higher than the same period last year.

The company also returned to a profit before tax and exceptional items of £6 million for the quarter, swinging from a loss of £134 million for the same period in 2025.

Last year’s financial results were heavily impacted by a severe cyber attack which forced JLR to halt production across its UK factories from September 1, for five weeks.

All of the group’s manufacturing sites, including factories in Solihull, West Midlands, and Halewood, Merseyside, stopped production but restarted in October.

JLR said the improvement in the volume of sales and its profitability this year reflected the recovery from the incident.

But the company cautioned that it was expecting profit margins to be slightly lower for the full year “in light of ongoing market challenges, geopolitical risks and the exceptional costs recognised in the quarter”.

It flagged a cost hit of £530 million including for restructuring and the write down of assets.

JLR revealed in September that it was planning to cut 4,000 jobs across its global workforce over the next two years as part of efforts to slash costs by £1.7 billion.