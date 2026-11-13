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Epidemiologists have warned that an unprecedented El Niño event could cause pandemic-scale mortality, potentially leading to over 450,000 excess deaths worldwide between 2026 and 2027.

The Met Office described the event as unheard of in modern climate records, with Pacific sea temperatures already rising by more than 3C above the long-term average.

Global weather patterns are being severely disrupted, leading to reduced monsoon rainfall in India, strong typhoons in East Asia, and widespread droughts in Indonesia.

The UK is expected to experience increased storminess and rainfall throughout the autumn, alongside potential price rises for coffee, chocolate, and shipping.

Severe drought conditions continue to affect multiple regions across England, with the Environment Agency warning that 20 per cent more rainfall than average is required by April to restore water levels.

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What El Nino will mean for UK in 2027 as experts warn of 500,000 deaths