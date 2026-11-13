(Left to right) Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Secretary-General of the Council of the European Union Therese Blanchet, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic, President of Romania Nicusor Dan, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, Chancellor of Austria Christian Stocker, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, Taoiseach Michael Martin, Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Jansa, Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, President of the European Council Ant�nio Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal Lu�s Montenegro, Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Malta Robert Abela, Prime Minister of Hungary Peter Magyar, President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, Prime Minister of Latvia Andris Kulbergs and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas pose for a family photo at a meeting of the EU Council at the Convention Centre Dublin. Picture date: Friday November 13, 2026. PA Wire

A European voice at the Ukraine peace talks cannot be confined to EU member states and countries like the UK should have a role, Ireland’s premier has said.

TaoiseachMicheál Martin acknowledged that pressure was increasing for European nations to agree how they would be represented in negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia and the US when they resume.

Mr Martin was speaking ahead of an informal meeting of the EU Council in Dublin on Friday.

On Thursday US talks envoy Jared Kushner indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to accept European involvement in the process.

Mr Kushner was speaking after he and fellow US envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a Dublin military airbase – discussions that took place shortly after US President Donald Trump’s representatives held a similar meeting with Mr Putin in Moscow.

The exchanges followed talks involving the US envoys and delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi earlier in the week – negotiations that did not make substantive progress toward ending the conflict but did see the warring sides agree to a significant prisoner release deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with US envoys Steve Witkoff (right) and Jared Kushner (left) as they speak to reporters at Baldonnel Aerodrome on the outskirts of Dublin (David Young/PA) (PA Wire)

Dublin has become a focal point for deliberations around efforts to end the war this week because the city has been hosting two major political meetings across two days.

EU leaders also convened in the Irish capital on Thursday when they were joined by a range of other allies and partners, including UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, for a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC).

Mr Martin said it was “now clear that Europe will be at the talks”.

He added: “The discussions today will focus perhaps both on the content and the type of peace that Europe wants to secure, the sustainable peace, and then also in terms of there will be discussion, obviously, in terms of who represents Europe.”

The Taoiseach was asked whether the E3 coalition of the UK, France and Germany should take the lead when it comes to representing the continent. Officials from the E3 have been involved in the margins of the process to date.

Mr Martin said no decisions had been taken but noted the E3 format had been used in previous peace negotiations. Some within the European Union have said that a senior EU diplomat should take on the role of talks envoy.

Vice-president of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, said she should be the European voice at negotiations between Russia and Ukraine (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Martin told reporters at the Convention Centre in Dublin: “In some shape or form, there will be, I think, an E3 dimension to this, and I don’t think it can just be a European Union dimension, because the Coalition of the Willing has involved far more than the European Union.

“The United Kingdom has had a significant role, Norway has had a very significant role in terms of the Ukraine, and that all has to be taken into consideration because it’s a European continent-wide issue.”

The Taoiseach was asked whether he would put himself forward as a potential envoy. “No definitive decisions have been taken,” he replied.

EU foreign affairs and security policy high representative, Kaja Kallas, has suggested that she should be the European voice at negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking at the Convention Centre in Dublin on Friday, she said: “In 2024, in June, there was a decision by the leaders, who is representing us when it comes to security and foreign policy, and it was the discussion that in these five years there’s going to be a negotiation with Russians.

“So, if the leaders want to change that agreement, of course they may because it’s the leaders’ decision, but I think we should focus our energy, actually on the substance.

“Well, all the member states actually agreed that I’m the one who is representing Europe in foreign and security policy. So, I mean that was in 2024 when it was clear that this is going to be the case.”

Ms Kallas added that Russia does not want her at the talks because she is too strong.

Security is tight in Dublin for the hosting of two major European political meetings in two days (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

“I know that the Russians don’t want me, but do we have a say who is representing Russia? No, we don’t, and really we have to have a strong team,” she said.

“They don’t want anybody strong on the other side because they want to push through their maximum demands, like they have always done.

“Their tactics are very clear. I mean, first you present threats and ultimatums, you use force, and then you will just wait because there will always be people in the West who will offer you something you didn’t have before, and every time you go further.”

The European leaders were given a branded green notebook from Ireland’s oldest bindery, Duffy’s, a scarf from Cushendale, Kilkenny, and a decoration with the phrase Nollaig Shona (Happy Christmas) from Caulfield Country Boards, Co Meath.

Dublin hosted the EPC summit and Friday’s informal meeting of the EU Council as part of Ireland’s six-month presidency of the EU Council.

The major back-to-back political gatherings have seen the Irish authorities roll out the biggest security operation in the history of the state.

Addressing the EPC on Thursday, Mr Zelensky warned European leaders of Russia’s intent to reshape the security framework of the continent.

Mr Zelensky also expressed concern at the latest speed restrictions on the SpaceX’s Starshield satellite internet service over occupied parts of Ukraine, from where Russian drone attacks are launched.

He told delegates the 100mph restriction was limiting Ukraine’s ability to take out the fast-moving jet-powered drones.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (left) sits next to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the Ukraine security meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Martin was asked about Russian suggestions that any peace deal with Ukraine should involve a redrawing of Europe’s security architecture.

He said European leaders voiced “concerns” about that at the EPC meeting in Dublin on Thursday.

“There is a security architecture, but Russia violated that by invading Ukraine,” he said.

“But look, in any attempts to bring a war to an end, we know from history that processes have to be developed.

“You know, you have to get people to a table. You’ve got to get people off the war footing, but that is why the European perspective is important in terms of what does a peace look like.

“What does a new, post-war Ukraine look like in the context of the European Union, in the context of Nato and other organisations?”

He added: “Now the fundamentals aren’t going to change in terms of the Nato architecture, and people were very clear about that at yesterday’s meeting.”

The Taoiseach reiterated that Ireland would be prepared to deploy troops to Ukraine in a peacekeeping capacity if there was a requirement for ceasefire monitoring as part of any peace deal.

Mr Martin also stressed the need for EU leaders to agree its future level of financial support for Ukraine.

“What is clear is Ukraine will need clarity for 2027,” he said.

“Our partners will need clarity for 2027. The sooner that happens the better because it sends a very strong signal that Europe is there for the long haul for Ukraine, which then has a consequential impact on talks and on perhaps concentrating minds everywhere in terms of bringing this war to an end.”

Mr Kushner, Mr Witkoff and Mr Zelensky appeared together to give statements to the media after their Thursday night meeting at Baldonnel military aerodrome on the outskirts of Dublin.

Mr Kushner said: “We cannot conclude this deal without the Europeans being at the table.”

He added: “I think that we’re able to achieve that with President Putin.”

Mr Zelensky stressed the importance of Europe’s involvement.

“They will have a voice,” he told reporters at the airbase. “This is important for us because the war is in Europe.”

Friday’s informal EU Council meeting will also include a strategic discussion on artificial intelligence (AI).

The agenda said leaders of the member states would discuss how to “harness AI’s potential to boost European competitiveness and examine its wider impact on society, security and trust”.