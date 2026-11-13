Owain Wyn Evans spent five days in the saddle on a ride that took him through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales PA Archive

Owain Wyn Evans has raised £3,349,220 for Children in Need as he completed his four nations cycling challenge in Cardiff on Friday, saying, “I can’t believe I’m here.”

The BBC Radio 2 presenter, 42, spent five days in the saddle on a ride that took him through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

A cheering crowd greeted him as he crossed the finish line in Cardiff after 11am, where he was met by his husband, Arran Rees.

The presenter, whose bike was named Shania Chain, told the crowd: “Thank you so much everyone, from me and Shania.

“Honestly, this has felt so far away for such a long time. I can’t believe that I’m here with this welcome and the sun’s out!”

Asked how he was feeling, Evans said: “Just reflecting on what it’s been like. We’re doing it all for an amazing cause, Children in Need.

Messages of support for Mr Evans came from several public figures, among them Princess Kate (PA Wire)

“There are so many children who need our help and who will be helped by all the donations.”

Shania Twain was so taken with having the bike named after her that she sent Evans a message of good luck before he set off on the challenge.

She said: “Hi Owain, Shania Twain here! You’re about to take on an incredible challenge for BBC Children in Need, cycling 400 miles through all four nations.

“As you set off in Glasgow, I just want to say: ‘Let’s Go, Owain!’ We’ll be cheering you on all the way. Good luck!”

Messages of support also came from public figures, among them the Princess of Wales, who recorded a message for him in Welsh, saying: “Hi Owain, it’s Catherine, you’re doing so well. Keep going! Wishing you all the very best!”

Evans began his broadcasting career in Welsh-language television, presenting the children’s news programme Ffeil.

Owain Wyn Evans contributed around £3.8m to Children in Need with his 24-hour drumathon in 2021 (PA Media)

He later presented the weather on BBC Wales Today and began hosting BBC Radio 2’s Early Breakfast Show in 2023.

The three-hour Children in Need fundraising programme will be broadcast live from Salford, featuring “dazzling performances, exclusive sketches and surprise appearances”.

The show will include a return of the Children in Need choir, and will showcase inspiring stories from children and young people across the UK to highlight the impact of the charity.

Sara Cox, The One Show’s Alex Jones and presenters Rylan Clark, Mel Giedroyc and Tyler West will host.

BBC Children in Need will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Friday.