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Manchester United have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach following the sacking of Michael Carrick.

Pochettino will officially take charge on 18 November after completing his managerial duties with the United States Men's National Team.

Michael Carrick was dismissed after just 10 games of the season with Manchester United sitting 18th in the Premier League.

Manchester United reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation to release Pochettino and his backroom staff after upcoming Concacaf Nations League fixtures against Haiti.

Pochettino is known for his high-intensity, attacking style of football and strong record of developing young players.

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Man United latest: Mauricio Pochettino agrees deal to succeed Michael Carrick at Old Trafford