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Soccer
Mauricio Pochettino takes Manchester United job following Michael Carrick’s departure
By Will Castle,4 days ago
- Manchester United have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach following the sacking of Michael Carrick.
- Pochettino will officially take charge on 18 November after completing his managerial duties with the United States Men's National Team.
- Michael Carrick was dismissed after just 10 games of the season with Manchester United sitting 18th in the Premier League.
- Manchester United reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation to release Pochettino and his backroom staff after upcoming Concacaf Nations League fixtures against Haiti.
- Pochettino is known for his high-intensity, attacking style of football and strong record of developing young players.
IN FULL
Man United latest: Mauricio Pochettino agrees deal to succeed Michael Carrick at Old Trafford