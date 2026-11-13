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BBC Radio 1 appeared to suffer a technical glitch during Friday's breakfast show hosted by Greg James.

The mishap occurred while James was discussing a global Microsoft outage and reassuring listeners of radio's reliability.

Charlotte Church's song Crazy Chick unexpectedly began playing on repeat over the broadcast.

James attempted to rectify the issue by switching to a Zara Larsson track, but the Charlotte Church song played again.

It remains unconfirmed whether the moment was a genuine technical error or a light-hearted prank.

IN FULL

BBC Radio 1 appears to suffer ‘technical glitch’ during Microsoft outage as Charlotte Church plays on repeat