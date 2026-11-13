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Confusion as Radio 1 airs 2005 Charlotte Church pop hit on repeat
By Lucy Leeson,4 days ago
- BBC Radio 1 appeared to suffer a technical glitch during Friday's breakfast show hosted by Greg James.
- The mishap occurred while James was discussing a global Microsoft outage and reassuring listeners of radio's reliability.
- Charlotte Church's song Crazy Chick unexpectedly began playing on repeat over the broadcast.
- James attempted to rectify the issue by switching to a Zara Larsson track, but the Charlotte Church song played again.
- It remains unconfirmed whether the moment was a genuine technical error or a light-hearted prank.
IN FULL
BBC Radio 1 appears to suffer ‘technical glitch’ during Microsoft outage as Charlotte Church plays on repeat