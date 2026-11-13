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Staff claim their toilet breaks are being monitored by AI – as they take action
By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,4 days ago
- More than 300 workers at New Zealand retailer The Warehouse Group have staged protests in Auckland and Christchurch over job security and surveillance concerns.
- The Workers First Union alleged that employees were forced to urinate and defecate in distribution aisles due to AI monitoring their bathroom breaks.
- Union representatives claimed that staff fear being replaced by new technology, including stock-picking robots and AI-powered inventory drones.
- The Warehouse Group strongly denied the allegations, expressing shock and adding that its tracking technology is not AI and does not monitor bathroom use.
- Chief people officer Richard Parker assured that the technology improves workplace safety and efficiency, confirming no roles have been lost due to inventory drones.
IN FULL
New Zealand workers say they were forced to ‘defecate in distribution aisles’ after bathroom breaks tracked by AI