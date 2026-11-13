undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rugby
Harry Kane pledges to ‘push the limits’ of his England career after Croatia win
By Simon Peach,4 days ago
- Harry Kane scored a penalty to secure a 2-1 Nations League victory over Croatia on his record-breaking 126th men's England appearance at Wembley Stadium.
- The England captain surpassed Peter Shilton's men's appearance record, with pre-match tributes led by Shilton and the Prince of Wales.
- Kane stated his intention to “push the limits” of his career and play for England for as long as possible, taking inspiration from 41-year-old Luka Modric.
- The 33-year-old forward is now just eight short of reaching 100 international goals.
- Victory over Croatia guaranteed England's qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals ahead of their final group match against Spain in Madrid.
IN FULL
Harry Kane hints at playing two more World Cups for England after Luka Modric inspiration
2