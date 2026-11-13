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UFC
Dana White addresses Usman Nurmagomedov’s attack on Merab Dvalishvili
By Alex Pattle,4 days ago
- UFC president Dana White has condemned Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili following a brawl in Abu Dhabi, labelling those involved as "f***ing idiots".
- The altercation began when PFL champion Nurmagomedov slapped UFC bantamweight champion Dvalishvili during a hotel interview, leaving Dvalishvili badly bloodied.
- White confirmed those involved were jailed following the incident, warning that Abu Dhabi is "not a place to go f*** around".
- White dismissed speculation that the UFC was looking to sign Nurmagomedov, clarifying that the fighter remains under contract with the PFL.
- Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz issued a public apology, describing the altercation as “unacceptable” and “embarrassing”.
IN FULL
Dana White condemns Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili’s brawl: ‘Idiots’
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