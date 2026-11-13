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UFC
UFC champion Ciryl Gane addresses Tom Aspinall comments ahead of UFC 334 title defence
By Alex Pattle,4 days ago
- Ciryl Gane has clarified previous comments in which he called Tom Aspinall mentally “fragile”, stating that he meant to describe the Briton as “emotional”.
- Aspinall was forced to vacate his undisputed UFC heavyweight title in September after being sidelined for over a year due to an eye injury.
- Their October 2025 title bout ended in a first-round no-contest after Gane repeatedly poked Aspinall in the eye, necessitating multiple surgeries for the former champion.
- Gane was elevated to undisputed heavyweight champion after winning an interim title in June and seeing Aspinall relinquish the main belt.
- The Frenchman is set to defend his newly acquired undisputed title against Josh Hokit in the main event of UFC 334.
IN FULL
Ciryl Gane retracts ‘fragile’ Tom Aspinall comment: ‘Wrong word’
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