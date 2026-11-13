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Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation after a car explosion in Moscow targeted exiled Ukrainian political aide Sergei Zavorotniy.

Zavorotniy, a former spokesperson for former Ukrainian prime minister Mykola Azarov who has lived in Russia since fleeing in 2014, was hospitalised with severe injuries, reportedly losing his left arm alongside suffering a concussion and rib fractures.

Images published by Russian media channels showed extensive damage to the black four-door vehicle, including a destroyed front bumper, smashed windshield, and damaged doors.

The blast is the latest in a series of targeted attacks inside Russia, following the death of a Russian service member in a similar car bombing in St Petersburg a day earlier.

Ukrainian authorities have not issued any immediate statement or official comment regarding the attack in Moscow.

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Ukraine-Russia war latest: Exiled Kyiv political aide hospitalised after second Russian car bomb attack