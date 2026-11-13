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Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the new Manchester United manager after Michael Carrick’s sacking.

A second Old Trafford comeback of the week, this time battling from two goals down twice to rescue a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, was not enough to save Carrick’s job and the club announced on Thursday that it had parted ways with him after just 10 games of the season and with his side 18th during the international break.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Pochettino has now been confirmed as Carrick’s replacement, bringing his reign as USA manager to a close at the end of the international break.

He was tearful about leaving the USA in a press conference on Friday but said an opportunity the size of United is “difficult to turn down”.

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