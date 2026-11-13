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Russell Brand has begun a 10-year and six-month prison sentence at HMP Wandsworth following his conviction at Southwark Crown Court for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Former inmate Chris Atkins warned that Brand faces a gruelling adjustment period inside the category B Victorian jail, describing the initial shock as ten times worse due to the nature of his offences.

Staff and former governors noted that high-profile sex offenders face heightened risks of hostility from other prisoners, often resulting in restricted access to shared workspaces and longer periods locked inside cells.

Under sentencing guidelines, Brand will be required to serve at least two-thirds of his term, amounting to seven years in prison, before becoming eligible to apply for parole.

The case has prompted calls for industry reform, with prime minister Andy Burnham urging the media to better protect women and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy indicating potential government intervention if safeguards fail.

IN FULL

Russell Brand faces ‘hell on earth’ inside Wandsworth prison, former inmate warns