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Malcolm in the Middlestar Frankie Muniz says the car crash which landed him in hospital has “put everything into perspective”.

The actor and racing driver was injured during the “pretty bad wreck” at Daytona International Speedway in the US on Wednesday.

He had been practising for the Proud to Honour Veterans Day Classic benefit race at the time.

Muniz, 40, has since been discharged and updated fans on his health in an Instagram post, saying he is “doing okay”.

In a video, he said: “What is up, everybody? I just wanted to give a quick update.

“I’m sure a lot of you saw the news that I was involved in a pretty bad wreck yesterday at Daytona International Speedway for Ford’s Proud to Honour event that they were hosting.

“I first of all want to say I’m doing okay. I’m extremely sore, but fortunately no major injuries.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure how that’s the case, but that’s just a testament to how well built the Ford Mustang Dark Horse cars are, and to their safety.”

The US star thanked car manufacturer Ford for “giving me the opportunity to race” during the event, which he was “really looking forward to”, adding: “I’m really sorry to have had that happen.”

“I want to say thank you to everybody who has reached out,” Muniz said.

“Wishing me well and all their thoughts and prayers – I can honestly say that I’m grateful to be walking right now.”

He said: “I’m forever grateful for all of you reaching out, and to the safety team.

“It was tough getting me out of the car. We had to cut the roof off, but got me out safely.

“Got me to the hospital, and all is well. I’m recovering now, and I’ll be back on the track soon. I can’t wait.

“Thank you to everybody for reaching out and being concerned. I’m feeling good.”

In the same update, Muniz said he is “extremely sore” but “grateful to be walking”.

The post was flooded with comments of support, and Muniz wrote in the caption: “Yesterday at Daytona was one of those moments that puts everything into perspective.

“First and foremost, thank you to everyone who’s reached out with messages, calls, and prayers.

“The support has been overwhelming in the best way, and it means more than I can put into words.”

Frankie Muniz began professional racing in 2006 (Getty)

Muniz also said he is “still processing it all”, but reiterated that he was “okay and already looking forward to getting back on the track soon”.

Muniz rose to fame on Malcolm In The Middle, and was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards for his work on the US sitcom.

One of the best-known child actors of his time, he has also appeared in films such as Big Fat Liar, Deuces Wild, Agent Cody Banks and Racing Stripes.

According to his website, Muniz took a break from the entertainment world in 2006 to pursue professional race car driving.

He began competing in the Formula BMW USA Championship and later went on to race in the Champ Car Atlantic Championship from 2007 to 2009.

Muniz has since competed in the Nascar Craftsman Truck Series, chalking up his best career finish of 10th at Daytona in 2025.