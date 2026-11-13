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BBC Radio 1 appeared to suffer a “technical glitch” as a Charlotte Church song was left to play on repeat.

The funny moment happened on Friday’s breakfast show (13 November) as presenter Greg James discussed the current Microsoft outage affecting people across the globe.

James told listeners: “At times like these you rely on radio to keep everyone up to date with everything. When the servers are down, you can just rely on us”, just as a funny sound interrupted him.

Charlotte Church’s Crazy Chick then started playing.

“What’s happened, what’s happened there?,” James asked, as he then tried to play a song by Zara Larsson, before Crazy Chick started playing again.

It remains unclear whether the apparent technical glitch was genuine or part of a joke.