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Julia Hartley-Brewer will leave Talk after more than a decade, with her final show set to broadcast on 19 November.

The 58-year-old presenter is leaving the station to pursue new journalistic projects and write opinion columns for The Sun.

Hartley-Brewer joined Talk in March 2016 and has hosted its flagship mid-morning show from Monday to Thursday.

Presenter Alex Phillips, who currently hosts the station's weekend slot, will succeed Hartley-Brewer in the mid-morning role.

News Broadcasting executives praised Hartley-Brewer for her sharp wit and fearless journalistic instincts, calling her an integral part of the station's DNA.

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Julia Hartley-Brewer quits Talk radio show after more than a decade