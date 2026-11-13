A yellow cold health alert has been issued AFP/Getty

Health chiefs have issued the first cold health warning of the season with temperatures expected to plummet to -6C as cool Arctic air sweeps across the UK.

Temperatures are forecast to drop, with some parts of the country expected to see frost, cold winds and temperatures below freezing.

A yellow cold health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the North West and West Midlands. The alert began at 9am on Thursday and will run until 12pm on Saturday.

Health leaders have encouraged people to check on their loved ones and neighbours, saying low temperatures can lead to a spike in the use of health and care services.

Experts added that colder weather can also result in increased risk for over-65s and people with certain health conditions, such as heart and lung problems.

A yellow cold health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the North West and West Midlands (UKHSA)

Dr Anya Gopfert, consultant in public health at UKHSA, said: “This is the first cold-health alert of the winter, but we can expect more as we move further into the season.

“Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable.

“We’re also reminding people to take simple steps to stay warm and look after their health as temperatures begin to fall. Keeping homes heated where possible and dressing warmly can help people stay safe and well during colder weather.”

Temperatures are forecast to plummet to minus figures in parts of the UK on Friday as cool air from the Arctic sweeps across the UK.

Temperatures will plummet into early Saturday morning (Met Office)

However, Friday night could drop to -6C in rural parts of southern England, according to the Met Office. Some wintery showers have been forecast in parts of Scotland on Thursday night, but most of the UK will see clear skies.

Some snow could temporarily reach lower levels, the forecaster said, but the most significant flurries are expected over higher ground. Around 2 cm is possible above 200 metres, with several centimetres over higher routes and potentially 5-10 cm over the tops of the hills.

Heavier rain and showers will move in from the west over the weekend, but conditions are expected to be les cold. Looking at the medium range forecast from Sunday, Met Office deputy chief forecaster Steven Keates said the UK could see a mix of rain, sleet and hill snow.

“The outlook is changeable with spells of rain, sleet and some hill snow,” he explained. "On Sunday, low pressure will bring rain or showers to many areas. Precipitation will be most persistent across northern Scotland, where there is an increasing chance of snow developing later in the day. This will mainly fall over high ground, where accumulations are likely, but some snow could fall to lower levels too. Ice may also become a hazard."