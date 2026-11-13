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Nearly three in four Europeans support the creation of a united EU army amid growing concerns over Russian aggression and potential US force withdrawals.

Support for an integrated European military is strongest along the Eastern Flank, with Romania, Lithuania, and France recording the highest backing.

Commitment to NATO remains robust, with 78 per cent of respondents agreeing that the EU should develop its defence capabilities alongside the alliance.

Attitudes towards nuclear deterrence are more divided, though majorities in Poland, Ukraine, France, and the UK support developing more European nuclear weapons.

The survey comes as France and Germany prepare for talks over Berlin's new long-range missiles to avoid potentially triggering a nuclear response from Russia.

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Europeans overwhelmingly back creation of EU army amid fears of war with Russia