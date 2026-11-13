undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Military
Three-quarters of people would welcome an integrated European military — survey
By Alex Croft,4 days ago
- Nearly three in four Europeans support the creation of a united EU army amid growing concerns over Russian aggression and potential US force withdrawals.
- Support for an integrated European military is strongest along the Eastern Flank, with Romania, Lithuania, and France recording the highest backing.
- Commitment to NATO remains robust, with 78 per cent of respondents agreeing that the EU should develop its defence capabilities alongside the alliance.
- Attitudes towards nuclear deterrence are more divided, though majorities in Poland, Ukraine, France, and the UK support developing more European nuclear weapons.
- The survey comes as France and Germany prepare for talks over Berlin's new long-range missiles to avoid potentially triggering a nuclear response from Russia.
IN FULL
Europeans overwhelmingly back creation of EU army amid fears of war with Russia