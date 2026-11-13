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I’m A Celebrity reveals jungle camp changes for wheelchair star Ade Adepitan
By Rachel McGrath,3 days ago
- ITV has revealed the accessibility adaptations made to the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp for former Paralympian Ade Adepitan, who will be the show's first wheelchair-using contestant.
- The 53-year-old broadcaster flew out to Australia earlier this year to help producers identify required changes, which include deeper pathways, wheelchair parking bays, rest areas along camp routes, and a new stairlift for the jungle shower.
- Adepitan will utilise multiple wheelchairs and pairs of crutches tailored for varying jungle terrains and Bushtucker trials, though producers have kept all specific trial details and format plans secret from him.
- Speaking on his landmark inclusion, Adepitan expressed that it was a huge privilege and a historical moment in television, acknowledging that he will always be remembered as the first person in a wheelchair to take part in the reality series.
- The upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres on Monday 16 November at 9pm on ITV and ITVX, featuring other stars such as Wayne Rooney, Joanne Page, and Ricky Wilson.
IN FULL
Major changes made to I’m a Celebrity camp for first-ever wheelchair user Ade Adepitan