Kate Garraway causes backlash with comments about Jonathan Ross

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Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway engaged in a heated on-air debate with guest Baroness Ayesha Hazarika after defending chat show host Jonathan Ross over his response to resurfaced footage and sexual misconduct allegations against David Walliams.

Ross issued a statement expressing horror over allegations against Walliams and the prison sentence handed to Russell Brand, clarifying that a 2004 joke he made about Walliams going home with 15-year-olds was written for him and insisting he was unaware of their conduct.

During the broadcast, Baroness Hazarika dismissed Ross's claims of ignorance as nonsense, criticising him for participating in a damaging lads' mag culture and referencing past panel show clips and his 2008 prank call scandal.

Garraway defended Ross as a very good friend and argued that he was brave for speaking out, suggesting that his past remarks were reflective of the culture of the time rather than personal condonement.

Viewers heavily criticised Garraway on social media for defending Ross and speaking over her guest, while Walliams separately issued a statement denying he is a sexual predator or broke the law.

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Kate Garraway sparks row live on GMB after defending ‘brave’ Jonathan Ross over David Walliams statement