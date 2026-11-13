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Kate Garraway causes backlash with comments about Jonathan Ross
By Louis Chilton,3 days ago
- Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway engaged in a heated on-air debate with guest Baroness Ayesha Hazarika after defending chat show host Jonathan Ross over his response to resurfaced footage and sexual misconduct allegations against David Walliams.
- Ross issued a statement expressing horror over allegations against Walliams and the prison sentence handed to Russell Brand, clarifying that a 2004 joke he made about Walliams going home with 15-year-olds was written for him and insisting he was unaware of their conduct.
- During the broadcast, Baroness Hazarika dismissed Ross's claims of ignorance as nonsense, criticising him for participating in a damaging lads' mag culture and referencing past panel show clips and his 2008 prank call scandal.
- Garraway defended Ross as a very good friend and argued that he was brave for speaking out, suggesting that his past remarks were reflective of the culture of the time rather than personal condonement.
- Viewers heavily criticised Garraway on social media for defending Ross and speaking over her guest, while Walliams separately issued a statement denying he is a sexual predator or broke the law.
IN FULL
Kate Garraway sparks row live on GMB after defending ‘brave’ Jonathan Ross over David Walliams statement