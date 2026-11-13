Why a £700 blood-flow tracker has sparked a clash between an Indian billionaire and doctors

Deepinder Goyal YouTube/Raj Shamani

An Indian billionaire’s £700 wearable that claims to track blood flow to the brain is being challenged by doctors who say its capabilities are not backed by peer-reviewed research.

The row follows the opening of pre-orders on 1 November for the device, called Temple, which its developer, Deepinder Goyal, describes as a fitness and wellness tracker, not a medical one. Indian doctors criticised it on social media and television, saying its claims about tracking blood flow to the brain were exaggerated.

Temple’s promotional material states that its Brain Flow feature shows in real time how well the brain is supplied with blood, and its Entropy feature, a score from 1 to 250, shows how hard the body is working to shed heat.

It also claims that the device can take thermal, immune, digestive, cognitive, and emotional readings.

Temple says the device is meant to show users, over days and weeks, how exercise, sleep, posture, meditation, and caffeine affect blood flow to the brain and how much strain their bodies are under, rather than giving a single reading as a hospital test does. Brain blood flow is currently measured in clinics with methods such as transcranial Doppler, an ultrasound technique that measures the speed of blood in a major artery in the brain, and MRI-based scans.

The company says Brain Flow rises with aerobic exercise and cold exposure and falls with prolonged sitting and dehydration. Mr Goyal says Entropy updates every second and that lower numbers mean deeper rest. Temple says the wearable is not a medical device and can’t diagnose or treat any condition.

Mr Goyal links the device to what he calls the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis, the idea that gravity pulls blood towards the lower body so the heart needs to work against it to supply the brain, which he says can contribute to ageing and cognitive decline over time. The hypothesis, though, isn’t an established explanation of ageing.

Temple is less than 1 inch wide, weighs under 2 grams and sticks to the side of the head between the forehead and the ear. Temple says its latest version is less than half the size of earlier prototypes and Mr Goyal describes it as the smallest wearable on the market by volume.

The device costs Rs 85,000 (£700) and comes in six colours. Delivery is expected within about three months of pre-orders opening, and India’s cricket captain Shubman Gill and Olympic medal-winning badminton player PV Sindhu are supposedly wearing it already.

Cyriac Philips, a liver specialist who posts on X as The Liver Doc, called Temple “the biggest health scam”.

“People must be aware of wellness hacks such as wearables also, even though they are not marketed as health devices,” Dr Philips told Reuters.

Sanjeev Bagai, a paediatrician and nephrologist, called Temple a “gimmick” on a prime-time television discussion, saying it had “no formal approval or clearance”. Doctors are calling for the device to come under medical regulators.

Jason Philip, another Indian doctor, wrote on X that assessing blood flow to the brain was not easy. He said optical signals placed over the skin of the temple would only give data on the “superficial temporal artery” that supplied blood to the face and skin.

Mr Goyal says Temple is a “fitness tracker and wellness device”, not a medical one.

“If Temple were a scam, and any of what we said weren’t true, people would know it in just a few days of using Temple,” he wrote in an open letter to doctors that was posted on X on 5 November.

He pointed to a 14-day returns policy and said Temple had cost nearly £23 million to build, £15 million of it his own money.

He also compared Temple with the wearable maker Whoop, saying it published its first validation study years after the band shipped in 2015, and wrote that preprints – research papers not yet formally peer reviewed – were “coming up”.

Two preprints on Brain Flow are already out. One, on medRxiv, compares Temple with transcranial Doppler ultrasound in 23 healthy adults and reports correlations of about 0.8, while describing the device as a relative index and calling for further studies on whether the signal is specific to the brain.

The other, on bioRxiv, covered 60 sessions with 44 healthy young men and was designed, funded and run by Temple, with several authors employed by the company. It said more research was required to rule out influences from the skin and the rest of the body.

In a statement to Reuters, Temple said Brain Flow and Entropy were new metrics “with emerging science”, that more research would follow, and that some of their metrics would eventually need regulatory approval.

The debate comes as wearable makers elsewhere face questions over when a fitness feature becomes a medical one.

The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared some Apple Watch features, like hypertension notifications, as medical software, and has warned Whoop its blood-pressure feature looks like a medical one, which the company disputes.

Mr Goyal, 43, co-founded Eternal, the parent company of the food-delivery firm Zomato, and stepped down as chief executive this year to focus on Temple. Eternal boasts a market value of £26 billion.

Temple raised about £41 million in February at a valuation of £144 million and put professors from the Ottawa University and Harvard University on its advisory board.

Mr Goyal claimed that the company had booked orders from over 62 countries since 1 November.