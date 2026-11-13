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Calls for better access to dental care to help prevent dementia
By Vishwam Sankaran,3 days ago
- A new Japanese study suggests that tooth loss among older adults significantly increases the risk of developing dementia.
- Researchers at Tohoku University tracked over 47,000 adults for an average of nine years, finding dementia risk rose as the number of teeth decreased.
- Tooth loss ranked as the third major risk factor behind depression and social isolation, accounting for over 7 per cent of dementia cases in the study.
- Scientists suspect the link may be driven by poor nutrition due as well as long-term bodywide inflammation caused by poor oral health.
- Experts are calling for universal access to oral health services and for dental care to be integrated into public health strategies for dementia prevention.
IN FULL
The old-age dental condition that could be a warning sign for dementia
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