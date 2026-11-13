Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
World

Calls for better access to dental care to help prevent dementia

By Vishwam Sankaran,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myumM_1H2wbpt600
Experts are calling for universal access to oral health services (Alamy/PA)
  • A new Japanese study suggests that tooth loss among older adults significantly increases the risk of developing dementia.
  • Researchers at Tohoku University tracked over 47,000 adults for an average of nine years, finding dementia risk rose as the number of teeth decreased.
  • Tooth loss ranked as the third major risk factor behind depression and social isolation, accounting for over 7 per cent of dementia cases in the study.
  • Scientists suspect the link may be driven by poor nutrition due as well as long-term bodywide inflammation caused by poor oral health.
  • Experts are calling for universal access to oral health services and for dental care to be integrated into public health strategies for dementia prevention.

IN FULL

The old-age dental condition that could be a warning sign for dementia

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
4

Comments