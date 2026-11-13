England beat France to retain Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup

Joe Coyd scored four tries as England retained their wheelchair Rugby League World Cup title with a 50-38 win over France in Wollongong.

The holders fought back after trailing by four unanswered tries in the first half, and a late double from Jack Brown put the seal on their victory.

It was the fourth straight final between the two nations and ensured England kept hold of the trophy they claimed with a 28-24 triumph in Manchester in 2022.

Coyd’s early double gave England a dream start, but the flashier French stormed back, and Florian Guttadoro went over on the right for a fourth unanswered effort to give them a 22-10 lead.

Coyd clawed England back into contention when he completed his hat-trick just past the half-hour mark, before quick scores from Rob Hawkins and Brown gave England a 28-22 half-time lead.

France hit back to level and looked the most likely to take a grip on the proceedings before Hawkins drove over for his second against the run of play, with Nathan Collins adding the fourth of what would be six successful conversions.

Despite more French pressure, Coyd’s fourth gave England breathing space and Brown’s late heroics effectively sealed the win before Dany Denuwelaere’s late consolation.