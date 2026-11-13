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TV

What time is Children in Need on and which celebrities are involved?

By Sam BrookesGreg Evans,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LALqw_1H2vdOnm00
Pudsey Bear at the BBC Children In Need appeal show at MediaCityUK in Salford (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire
  • The 47th annual Children in Need appeal show airs live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm from MediaCityUK in Salford, featuring three hours of entertainment to raise life-changing funds for children across the UK.
  • The live telethon is hosted by Alex Jones, Mel Giedroyc, Rylan Clark, Sara Cox, and Tyler West, who will also take to the dancefloor alongside Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers.
  • A featured stunt during the show involves host Rylan Clark being pranked during an interview with Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jason Momoa, who were covertly directed by three children via earpieces.
  • Broadcast highlights also include a performance by Morning Live presenters for the Build a Band Challenge, a High School Musical stage show feature, and the BBC Children in Need Choir uniting more than 1,000 young singers nationwide.
  • The featured Hollywood stars are promoting Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve as the final chapter in the sci-fi trilogy, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 18 December.

IN FULL

What time is Children in Need on? Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya to star in annual fundraiser

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