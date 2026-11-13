Why Microsoft is down and when will the outage be fixed?

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A major Microsoft outage has caused global disruption across services including Outlook, Teams and Copilot AI, affecting hospitals, airports, and major corporations amongst more than 430 million users worldwide.

Microsoft and cybersecurity experts have confirmed there is no evidence of a cyber attack, attributing the failure to servers unexpectedly becoming unavailable, most likely due to a software update containing a bug.

Tech analysts noted that data loss is unlikely as systems are manually rolled back to earlier software versions, but highlighted the vulnerabilities of widespread reliance on a small number of tech giants.

Security researchers warned that cybercriminals may attempt to exploit the chaos through phishing scams, urging individuals to exercise caution regarding suspicious messages or requests for personal information.

On its Microsoft 365 status page, the tech giant said: “We are seeing early signs of stabilisation, but service capacity has not yet returned to normal levels and health remains variable as traffic is carefully reintroduced.” No time has been set for when services will return to normal.

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What caused the Microsoft outage? Update issued with Outlook and Teams down