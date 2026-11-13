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Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been targeted in a late-night break-in at their home in Australia, with thieves making off with three cars.

Police were called to the couple’s property near Byron Bay on Wednesday after four unidentified people reportedly entered the grounds and stole the vehicles.

According to sources cited by 7NEWS, Pataky woke at around 2am to the sound of the couple’s dogs barking but ignored the commotion. It was only when she woke up and checked the home’s CCTV footage that she spotted four men wearing balaclavas, two of whom were allegedly carrying knives, had broken in.

She and Hemsworth subsequently contacted police. A police spokesperson told 7NEWS: “Officers attended and were told four unknown people had entered the property and stole three vehicles earlier that day.

“No injuries were reported.”

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth’s cars were stolen from their home in Australia during the night (Getty)

The couple own a £25 million property in Byron Bay (Getty/iStock)

The stolen vehicles were identified as a BYD, a Ram and a Ford Raptor utility vehicle, although two have since been recovered. One was found in Coraki, around an hour’s drive from the couple’s home, while the other was discovered in Tabulam, more than two hours away.

The intruders reportedly scaled a secure fence surrounding the secluded property before entering the garage, where all three vehicles had been parked with their keys inside.

Police are still searching for the third vehicle.

Hemsworth, 43, and Spanish model and actor Pataky, 50, share three children: daughter India, 14, and 12-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

The couple bought their Byron Bay mansion in 2021, nicknamed “Fortress Hemsworth” by locals. According to The Daily Telegraph, it is thought to be worth around 50 million AUD (£26 million).

The property sits on a sprawling 4.2-hectare estate that took three years to build and boasts sweeping district views stretching to the Pacific Ocean. It features six bedrooms, a media room, gym, spa and an enormous 50-metre infinity pool.

Hemsworth has previously said he enjoys living in Byron Bay because it allows him to feel “less famous” and more grounded.

Madrid-born Pataky recently spoke about their decision not to live in Los Angeles.

“When you’re in Los Angeles, work suffocates you,” Pataky said.

“There, all the conversations, even the billboards you see on the street, have to do with the world of cinema and its industry.

“It can make you lose perspective.”