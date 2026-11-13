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Military
Militant hideouts raided in Pakistan leading to dozens of deaths
By Rich Booth,4 days ago
- The Pakistani military announced that 74 militants have been killed in a series of targeted raids conducted over the past 10 days on hideouts in regions bordering Afghanistan.
- In the north-western province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, troops killed 43 militants during raids in the Mir Ali and Orakzai districts, seizing weapons, ammunition and explosive devices.
- A further 31 militants were killed in the south-western province of Balochistan since 3 November, where the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army continues a violent insurgency.
- Pakistan's military identified the fighters as Khawarij linked to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, alleging that the militant groups receive backing from Afghanistan and India.
- Authorities in Kabul and New Delhi have strongly denied Pakistan's allegations of supporting insurgent operations within its territory.
IN FULL
Pakistan’s army says it killed 74 militants in raids on hideouts
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