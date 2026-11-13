David Lammy: ‘Black men like me are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer’ AFP/Getty

Both my parents died young from cancer. Two of my older brothers are living with prostate cancer. I know what this disease does to a family. I have watched it.

As a Black man with that history, I am at higher risk myself. One in four Black men in this country will be diagnosed with the disease, and we are twice as likely to die from it. Last month’s National Prostate Cancer Audit found that 6,312 men in England were diagnosed in 2023 with cancer that had already spread: 17 men a day. We must find far more of these cancers while a cure is still possible.

The government deserves credit. In June, it agreed England’s first targeted screening programme for men with a harmful BRCA2 variant and a relevant family history. It committed up to £18m to extend the £42m Transform screening trial to more Black men.

But only around 1,500 men in England are expected to be eligible for the programme. The trial’s wider recruitment of Black men is unlikely to begin before 2028, and anyone who has had a PSA test in the previous five years will be ineligible. Most men at higher risk fall outside both.

On 26 October, after more than 100,000 people signed a petition, MPs from all three main parties spent 90 minutes asking the government when men like me will get an answer. The minister was sympathetic, and I do not doubt that she cares. But she offered no new clarity: no timetable for looking again at screening and, on the PSA test, only her “understanding” that a man can still have one, with a promise to write. That confirmation is yet to come.

I understand why ministers have been cautious. I have sat around the Cabinet table when difficult decisions were made. The PSA test is imperfect: it can miss some cancers, lead to unnecessary investigations and detect cancers that would never have caused problems. These harms are real. But the evidence has moved, and the committee that judges it has not kept up.

For 30 years, the UK National Screening Committee (NSC) has helped this country make decisions on the evidence for national screening. But the system was designed for an era of largely one-size-fits-all screening programmes. Medicine has changed, and nothing shows that more clearly than its recommendation on prostate cancer. The NSC and its approach to screening need to change with it.

First, the NSC moves too slowly. Trials that measure whether men live or die take decades to report, while the tests used to diagnose the disease are moving far faster. This year Cochrane, the gold standard of evidence reviews, reversed its 2013 verdict and concluded that PSA screening is likely to reduce deaths. MRI before biopsy and careful monitoring of low-risk cancers have cut the harms the committee fears.

Yet the minister told MPs the committee left out newer approaches whose evidence was not yet established. Some, such as faster, cheaper MRI scans, are already in use in many hospitals. By the time the NSC catches up, technology will have moved on again.

Second, it counts only one kind of harm. I learned in government that the harms of acting are always seen and counted, while the cost of not acting rarely is. Professor Peter Sasieni, one of Britain’s leading cancer epidemiologists, and the Cambridge bioethicist Professor Stephen John have set out what that costs. They estimate that rolling out bowel screening a decade sooner could have prevented 20,000 premature deaths. On prostate cancer, they argue, the committee weighed longer life against the side effects of treatment “assuming, without evidence, that individual men would share their values”. That is not caution. It is paternalism.

Third, it is closed. Under the trade deal struck with Donald Trump last December, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) can now approve new drugs that cost more for each year of healthy life they provide. The screening committee did not move. So the NHS will pay more to treat this cancer once it is incurable than the committee was prepared to pay to find it early.

Try explaining that on the doorstep to a man whose cancer was found too late. And despite requests, independent experts have not been able to test the model behind that judgement: the committee says its models “are not routinely made public”. If NICE can open its models to independent experts, the screening committee should be able to do the same.

And the cost of all this falls unequally. Without an organised programme, the men who get tested are the ones who know to ask. PSA testing is 25 per cent lower in the most deprived areas, and men there are more likely to be diagnosed once the cancer has spread. Delay is not the absence of a decision. It is a decision about whose risk counts.

In 2017, when I reviewed how our justice system treats Black, Asian and minority ethnic people, I proposed one rule for every institution: explain or reform. If you cannot explain a disparity with evidence, change what you are doing. The screening committee should face the same test.

So I am asking for three things. First, ministers must give the clear answer the minister could not, and confirm in writing that any man over 50, or at higher risk, is entitled to a PSA test if, after an informed conversation with his GP, he wants one.

Second, by January, they should publish a dated plan for updating the committee’s model, with a decision point for Black men when the first Transform results arrive, and open that model to independent experts.

Third, Parliament’s Health and Social Care Committee should examine whether the screening committee is fit for purpose in the 21st century.

That is why I am becoming an ambassador for Prostate Cancer Research. My fellow ambassador, the former prime minister Rishi Sunak, and I have spent years on opposite benches. On this, we are firmly on the same side.

For families like mine, the debate did not end last month in parliament. It will go on until every man has the chance to find this disease while it can still be cured.

David Lammy is MP for Tottenham and a former deputy prime minister