Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pope Leo departed from traditional protocol by hugging a young musician during his visit to Lima on Thursday (12 November).

The pontiff has made a return to Peru, a country he considered home for 20 years as a missionary before becoming the head of the worldwide Catholic Church.

Speaking to NPR, Monsignor K. Bartholomew Smith explained that those of the Catholic faith may kiss the Pope's ring, whereas those who are not should instead offer to shake his hand.

However, recent Popes such as Pope Francis and Pope Leo have often broken protocol to embrace modernity. Pope Francis took selfies with worshippers, while Pope Leo has been seen hugging people.