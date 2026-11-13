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Harry Kane has pledged to "push the limits" of his career, taking motivation from 41-year-old Luka Modric after breaking the men's England appearance record against Croatia.

The 33-year-old captain experienced a memorable evening at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Thursday, where a giant tifo proclaimed ‘England’s finest’ as he led out the team for his landmark 126th cap.

Kane received a rapturous reception from the crowd and presented the Ballon d’Or on the pitch prior to a series of presentations commemorating his new men's caps record.

The Prince of Wales and previous record holder Peter Shilton led the pre-match tributes, on a night that culminated in the skipper scoring a penalty to secure a 2-1 Nations League victory over Croatia.

"It was incredible, just everything was amazing," Kane said, having admitted he was "trying to play it cool" when walking out to the banner recognising his achievement.

"A big thank you to everyone who organised it here at the FA, with the tifo and presentations. Thank you to Luka (Modric) and the Croatian organisation for their gift as well.

England fans hold up a tifo featuring England's Harry Kane, marking his Ballon d'Or triumph and his achievement in becoming England's all-time record appearance holder (PA)

"Obviously I knew there was going to be something before the game and it was just a special moment.

"It’s been a crazy few weeks with a lot happening and of course it’s an important moment in our history as a national team, so you have to enjoy these moments.

"But then once the game started, it was just full focus on that. I’ve said before, these occasions feel much better when you win and obviously now I can take a breath and enjoy the whole night itself."

Kane remained on the Wembley pitch long after the final whistle alongside friends and family, who will surely have more historic moments to celebrate in the future.

The forward sits just eight goals short of reaching 100 international strikes and intends to represent England for as long as possible, inspired by fellow Ballon d’Or winner Modric.

The 41-year-old extended his own Croatian caps record to 207 after appearing as a substitute at Wembley, where he received a warm reception from home supporters.

"He’s an inspiration for a lot of us," Kane said. "What an incredible player, but what a great person as well and someone who’s looked after himself.

"A great professional and to be playing 40, 41 now, still at this level, is credit to all of his hard work and his mentality.

"So, yeah, that inspires me to push the limits. Like with him, I think you just keep going to see how far your body takes you, your mentality takes you.

"Everyone’s journey is different for sure but I’ve said before that as long as I feel like I can help the national team, as long as I feel like I’m performing at the highest level, then I’ll be here for as long as I can.

Kane scored the winner from the penalty spot (Reuters)

"Whether that’s until I’m 40 or not, we’ll have to wait and see. But right now, yeah, I’ve enjoyed every moment."

Kane's focus now shifts to England's last match of the year against World Cup champions Spain in Madrid, having guaranteed safe passage to the Nations League quarter-finals.

Thomas Tuchel’s side opened Group A3 with a 3-2 defeat at Wembley, but four consecutive wins since have positioned them with a chance of claiming top spot on Sunday.

"There were things that we can improve on, but it was just about getting the win ultimately," Kane added. "It sets up a fantastic game on Sunday now."